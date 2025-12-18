Wei Chong-Kai Wun revive semi-final hopes at World Tour Finals

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun will face world champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in their final World Tour Finals group tie tomorrow. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun kept their hopes of advancing to the last four at the World Tour Finals (WTF) alive with victory over a Taiwanese pair today.

The world No 4 duo, who need to win their remaining two group matches to qualify for the semi-finals after losing their opener yesterday, defeated the 16th-ranked pair Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin 21-18, 21-19 in 31 minutes.

They now face the daunting task of beating South Korea’s world champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in their final group tie on Friday to secure a semi-final berth.

The Korean pair have the advantage on paper, having beaten Wei Chong-Kai Wun in all four of their previous encounters.

The results in the round-robin matches have left the group wide open. The final group matches will determine which two pairs advance to the semi-finals.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun were defeated 23-21, 21-19 in their first group match by the Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.