Tang Jie-Ee Wei through to World Tour semis

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei face world No 1 pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping tomorrow in a match that will decide who tops their group. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : World mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei booked their spot in the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals (WTF) after winning a hard-fought match against Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu in their second Group B tie today.

The world No 4 pair, who won the silver medal at last year’s WTF, came from behind to win 17-21, 21-14, 21-15 in 64 minutes at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

In their last group tie tomorrow, Tang Jie-Ee Wei face China’s world No 1 pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in a clash that will decide who tops Group B.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei have now beaten the Indonesian pair in all five of their encounters.

Yesterday, they defeated compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai in their opening group tie.

Soon Huat-Shevon must win their match against Yan Zhe-Dong Ping later today to remain in contention for a semi-final berth.