Smashing start for Pearly-Thinaah at World Tour Finals

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan-M Thinaah got off to a great start at the World Tour Finals today with a brilliant straight-game victory over China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Zhu Xian in their first Group A tie.

The top seeded Malaysians were in complete control, defeating the Chinese pair 21-17, 21-11 in 46 minutes in front of their home crowd at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

The Chinese pair have always been difficult opponents for Pearly-Thinaah – this is only the second time that the Malaysians have beaten them in their six encounters so far.

Pearly-Thinaah take on Japan’s Kie Nakanishi-Rin Iwanaga in their second group tie tomorrow, where a win will assure the Malaysians of a semi-final berth in the prestigious championship.

Their final group match on Friday will be against another Japanese pair, Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto, who defeated Kie-Rin 21-14, 21-14 earlier today.