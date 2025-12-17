Smashing start for Pearly-Thinaah at World Tour Finals

The top seeded Malaysians were in complete control, defeating the Chinese pair 21-17, 21-11 in 46 minutes in front of their home crowd at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
The Chinese pair have always been difficult opponents for Pearly-Thinaah – this is only the second time that the Malaysians have beaten them in their six encounters so far.
Pearly-Thinaah take on Japan’s Kie Nakanishi-Rin Iwanaga in their second group tie tomorrow, where a win will assure the Malaysians of a semi-final berth in the prestigious championship.
Their final group match on Friday will be against another Japanese pair, Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto, who defeated Kie-Rin 21-14, 21-14 earlier today.