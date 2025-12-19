Tang Jie-Ee Wei lose to top Chinese pair at World Tour Finals

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were silver medalists at the World Tour Finals last year. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : World mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei failed to top their group, which would have gained them an easier semi-final match at the World Tour Finals (WTF), losing to China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping today.

The fourth-ranked Malaysian pair lost 18-21, 24-26 to the world No 1 duo in a 53-minute match at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Yan Zhe-Dong Ping now top Group B while Tang Jie-Ee Wei are runners-up.

Their semi-final opponents will be made known tomorrow after a fresh draw tonight following the completion of the last group match.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei were silver medalists at the WTF last year.

Separately, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie slumped to their third defeat in the tournament, finishing last in Group B.

The world No 9 pair lost 17-21, 17-21 in 34 minutes to Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu.

Despite their loss, the Malaysians will take home US$21,000 (RM85,854).