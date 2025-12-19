Tang Jie-Ee Wei lose to top Chinese pair at World Tour Finals

The fourth-ranked Malaysian pair lost 18-21, 24-26 to the world No 1 duo in a 53-minute match at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.
Yan Zhe-Dong Ping now top Group B while Tang Jie-Ee Wei are runners-up.
Their semi-final opponents will be made known tomorrow after a fresh draw tonight following the completion of the last group match.
Tang Jie-Ee Wei were silver medalists at the WTF last year.
Separately, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie slumped to their third defeat in the tournament, finishing last in Group B.
The world No 9 pair lost 17-21, 17-21 in 34 minutes to Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu.
Despite their loss, the Malaysians will take home US$21,000 (RM85,854).