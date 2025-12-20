Pearly-Thinaah’s challenge ends at World Tour Finals

World No 2 pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah take home US$60,000 (RM244,686) after reaching the semi-finals of the World Tour Super 1000 event. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pearly Tan-M Thinaah failed to reach the women’s doubles final at the World Tour Finals after losing to Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto in the semi-finals today.

The world No 2 pair and top seeds were defeated 19-21, 13-21 in a 61-minute match at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

This marked their second defeat to the fifth-ranked Japanese duo in as many days. Pearly-Thinaah had previously lost to Fukushima-Matsumoto in three games during their final group-stage tie yesterday.

Despite the loss, Pearly-Thinaah will take home US$60,000 (RM244,686) in prize money for reaching the semis in the World Tour Super 1000 event.

