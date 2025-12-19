Double blow as Aaron-Wooi Yik fail to make semis in China

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik finished in third place in their group, earning prize money of US$39,000 (RM159,443). (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia suffered a double blow after men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik failed to make it to the semi-finals of the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China.

The world No 2 pair needed to win in straight games against Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in their final group match, after having won only one of their two earlier group matches.

In a match lasting 68 minutes, they went down 21-17, 18-21, 15-21 and finished third in their group, and won prize money of US$39,000 (RM159,443).

Earlier, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun failed to make it to the knockout stage after losing to South Korea’s world champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in three games, also finishing in third place in their group.

Two Malaysian pairs will feature in the semi-finals tomorrow. They are women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah and world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.