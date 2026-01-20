Aaron-Wooi Yik suffer shock exit at Indonesia Masters opener

This is a major setback for Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who were runners-up at the Malaysia Open two weeks ago. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : World No 2 men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the 28th ranked Danish duo Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard in the opening round of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament.

The Malaysians went down 22-20, 19-21, 16-21 in the match that lasted slightly over an hour at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

This is a major setback for Aaron-Wooi Yik who began the World Tour season on a fine note by being runners-up at the Malaysia Open two weeks ago and making it to the semi-finals at the India Open last week.

Aaron-Wooi Yik appeared to be making too many unforced errors as Daniel-Mads piled on the pressure. This is their first loss to the Danes in three encounters.

The Malaysian pair were semi-finalists at the Indonesia Masters last year.

Separately, Malaysian women’s doubles shuttlers Carmen Ting-Ong Xin Yee lost tamely to Japan’s Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe 19-21, 18-21 in just 33 minutes.