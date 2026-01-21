Mixed fortunes for Malaysians in Indonesia Masters

World champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were made to sweat by new Chinese pair Zhu Yi Jun-Li Qian before winning 21-19, 20-22, 21-10 in a match lasting 55 minutes at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.
Tang Jie-Ee Wei will meet either Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand or Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia in the next round.
World No 20 duo Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin were given a scare by the 51st ranked Thai pair of Phuwanat Horbanluekit-Benyapa Aimsaard before winning 13-21, 21-6, 21-17 in a match that lasted 46 minutes.
They are not expected to have it easy in the second round as they will clash with China’s world No 6 duo Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui.
Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, who have dropped to world No 11, fell to the 24th ranked pair from Indonesia, Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.
The Indonesians won 18-21, 21-18, 22-20 in 55 minutes with the vociferous backing of the home crowd.
World No 25 duo Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing also fell to Indonesian pair Dejan Ferdinansyah-Bernadine Anindiya Wardana, who are ranked 23 rungs below them, losing 10-21, 17-21.