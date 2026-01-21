Mixed fortunes for Malaysians in Indonesia Masters

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin survived a rubber game against their Thai opponents but will have to do much better against China’s world No 6 pair Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in the next round. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : It was a day of mixed fortunes for Malaysia in the mixed doubles event at the Indonesia Masters today with two of the country’s four pairs making it past the first round while two others were shown the exit.

World champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were made to sweat by new Chinese pair Zhu Yi Jun-Li Qian before winning 21-19, 20-22, 21-10 in a match lasting 55 minutes at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will meet either Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand or Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia in the next round.

World No 20 duo Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin were given a scare by the 51st ranked Thai pair of Phuwanat Horbanluekit-Benyapa Aimsaard before winning 13-21, 21-6, 21-17 in a match that lasted 46 minutes.

They are not expected to have it easy in the second round as they will clash with China’s world No 6 duo Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui.

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai, who have dropped to world No 11, fell to the 24th ranked pair from Indonesia, Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.

The Indonesians won 18-21, 21-18, 22-20 in 55 minutes with the vociferous backing of the home crowd.

World No 25 duo Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing also fell to Indonesian pair Dejan Ferdinansyah-Bernadine Anindiya Wardana, who are ranked 23 rungs below them, losing 10-21, 17-21.