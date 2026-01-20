Badminton fans have crossed the line with online personal attacks

Participation in sports is a double-edged sword, where the thrill of victory is matched only by the agony of defeat. This is particularly evident in badminton, a sport that has significant support in Malaysia.

Especially so with the rise of reigning mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah and men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

However, their recent performances, especially that of Tang Jie-Ee Wei, have sparked a wave of criticism from Malaysian netizens, revealing a troubling trend in how athletes are treated in the digital age.

The anonymity of the internet can embolden individuals to express opinions that they might not voice in person, leading to a culture of bullying that can have serious emotional repercussions for athletes.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, the world No 3 pair in mixed doubles, faced immense pressure to perform, especially after their previous successes. Their recent losses, including a disappointing exit from the World Tour Finals and a shocking defeat at the SEA Games, have ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

Many netizens expressed their frustration and disappointment, often resorting to harsh words that went beyond mere critiques of their performance.

Ee Wei, in particular, has spoken out against the personal attacks directed at her and her family. She emphasised that while performance criticism is part of the game, dragging family members into the conversation crosses the line.

This sentiment resonates deeply, as it highlights the often toxic nature of online discourse surrounding sports figures.

Role of social media

While social media platforms provide a space for fans to express support and encouragement, they can also amplify negativity and vitriol.

In the case of Tang Jie-Ee Wei, the backlash they faced was not just about their performance but also about their demeanour on the court. Some critics have pointed to Ee Wei’s serious expressions during matches as indicative of a lack of teamwork or communication issues with her partner.

However, she has clarified that her serious demeanour is simply a reflection of her competitive spirit, not a sign of discord between the pair.

This situation raises important questions about the expectations placed on athletes, particularly in a culture that values success and perfection. The pressure to maintain a positive public image while also performing at peak levels can be overwhelming.

Athletes are human beings, subject to the same emotions and vulnerabilities as anyone else. The expectation that they should always be cheerful and approachable, regardless of the circumstances, is unrealistic and unfair.

The backlash against Tang Jie-Ee Wei serves as a reminder of the need for empathy in sports fandom. While it is natural for fans to feel disappointed when their favourite players do not perform as expected, it is crucial to remember that these athletes are not just entertainers but also individuals who dedicate their lives to their sport.

The sacrifices they make, the hours of training, and the mental fortitude required to compete at such high levels should be acknowledged and respected.

Moreover, the culture of instant gratification and immediate feedback that social media fosters can lead to hasty judgments. Fans often forget that every athlete has off days, and losses are part of the sport.

Instead of resorting to criticism, supporters should focus on constructive feedback and encouragement. This shift in mindset could foster a more supportive environment for athletes, allowing them to thrive without the fear of harsh judgment.

Empathy over criticism

As Malaysian badminton fans reflect on the recent performances of Tang Jie-Ee Wei, it is essential to approach the conversation with a sense of understanding and compassion.

Criticism of performance is valid, but it should never devolve into personal attacks. Athletes deserve the same respect and dignity as anyone else, regardless of their success or failure on the court.

In the end, the true spirit of sportsmanship lies not just in winning but in supporting one another through both triumph and defeat.

As fans, we have the power to shape the narrative surrounding our athletes. By choosing empathy over criticism, we can create a more positive and encouraging environment that allows our champions to flourish, both on and off the court.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.