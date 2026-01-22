World champs Tang Jie-Ee Wei through to quarters at Indonesia Masters

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei came under fire after they were eliminated in the second round of the India Open last week. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei moved into the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters today after defeating Thai pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Sapsiree Taerattanachai in straight games.

The world No 4 pair defeated the 33rd ranked Thai pair 21-12, 21-12 in a match lasting 35 minutes at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

In the quarter-finals tomorrow, they will meet the winners of the match between home pair Terry Hee-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Danish pair Jesper Toft-Amalie Magdelund.

The reigning world champions came under fire from netizens last week after being eliminated in the second round of the India Open. A week earlier, they lost in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles shuttlers Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong fought gallantly against top Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in front of a raucous crowd before bowing out in three games.

The Malaysian pair, who are world No 27, lost to the 7th ranked pair 21-18, 16-21, 17-21 in a match that lasted nearly an hour. They have now lost to their rivals twice in their three encounters so far.

Sabar-Moh Reza will take on either Malaysian pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun or Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun from India in the last eight tomorrow.