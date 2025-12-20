Tang Jie-Ee Wei fall to home pair at World Tour Finals semis

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lost to world No 2 Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin in three games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were knocked out of the World Tour Finals (WTF) today after losing to a Chinese pair fired up by the home crowd at the semi-finals.

World No 2 pair Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin overcame the fourth ranked Malaysians 9-21, 21-11, 21-17 in a match lasting 57 minutes at the Olympics Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, to book a place in the final.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who were runners-up at last year’s WTF at the same venue, won prize money of US$60,000 (RM244,686) for reaching the semi-finals.

MORE TO COME