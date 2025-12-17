Umno gained, DAP lost ground in Cabinet reshuffle, say analysts

Hannah Yeoh and Steven Sim of DAP received new, smaller portfolios in the Cabinet, while Johari Ghani and Noraini Ahmad were assigned ones.

PETALING JAYA : Political analysts say Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s latest Cabinet reshuffle reflects a recalibration that has left Umno in a stronger position while DAP appears to have lost influence.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara described the outcome for DAP as an unsurprising downgrade.

“Yes, Loke Siew Fook remains as transport minister, but Steven Sim was given a smaller portfolio,” he told FMT, referring to Sim’s reassignment from the human resources ministry to the entrepreneur and cooperatives development ministry.

“DAP’s downgrade is no surprise because it has been asking for a lot, especially on Unified Examination Certificate recognition.”

In contrast, Azmi said the reshuffle demonstrated that Umno’s position had strengthened.

“For Umno, it is a deliberate upward move, especially Johari Ghani taking over the investment, trade and industry ministry, which is an important portfolio. This is a recognition of Umno,” he said.

“Noraini (Ahmad) has also been promoted to full minister (holding the commodities and plantation portfolio).”

Anwar’s Cabinet overhaul, his second since forming the unity government, involved 10 new ministers, 18 deputy ministers, and 14 ministers reassigned to different portfolios.

Besides Johari’s new position, notable changes include Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir as the new economy minister, as well as Hannah Yeoh as the federal territories minister.

James Chin of University of Tasmania said the changes involving DAP figures could be widely seen as a message to Malay voters.

“The shifting of DAP ministers can only be read as sending a signal to the Malays on the ground that Anwar is hardening his stance towards the Chinese representatives and pushing for a stronger Malay presence in government,” he said.

“This is all about pleasing Malay voters for the upcoming general election.”

PKR factions managed

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Azizuddin Sani said Anwar had been careful to manage factional balance within PKR, particularly after Rafizi Ramli gave up the economy portfolio following his defeat as deputy president during the party polls in May.

“It is clear that Rafizi’s camp is still given space. This shows that the prime minister is open and is not sidelining any group,” he said.

“The appointment of figures such as Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (seen as aligned with Rafizi) as a deputy minister shows that the prime minister does not want PKR to split along factional lines. Instead, he is trying to build unity and close ranks within the party.”

Sabah and Sarawak not sidelined

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said the reshuffle also reflected care to avoid marginalising Sabah and Sarawak.

“A member of Sarawak DAP, for example, was appointed as a federal deputy minister even though it is an opposition party in Sarawak,” he said, referring to Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol’s appointment as deputy youth and sports minister.

“This avoids Pakatan Harapan leaders in Sarawak feeling sidelined in the reshuffle, especially with the Sarawak state election expected at the end of next year.”