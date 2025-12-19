Sarawak DAP not excluded from holding Putrajaya posts, says secretary

Alan Ling (left) responding to criticism by Sim Kiang Chiok, said a deputy minister’s post ensures Sarawak’s voice is present in policymaking.

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak DAP has rejected an accusation of having made a political U-turn by accepting a deputy minister’s post in Putrajaya.

State DAP secretary Alan Ling said the criticism by Sarawak United People’s Party failed to acknowledge the circumstances surrounding the unity government’s formation in 2022.

He said while Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen previously said in 2022 that none of the state chapter’s MPs should be appointed to the Cabinet as a condition for supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, this did not permanently exclude it from holding executive responsibilities at the federal level.

He was responding to a statement by Stakan SUPP chairman Sim Kiang Chiok yesterday about the appointment of Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol as deputy youth and sports minister.

Ling said the appointment was about responsibility, not power, and a deputy minister’s post ensures Sarawak’s voice is present in policymaking.

“If SUPP truly cares about Sarawak, it should welcome Sarawakians serving at the federal level,” the Borneo Post reported him as saying.

Mordi, who is Sarawak DAP vice-chairman, was appointed as deputy to youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari in Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle.