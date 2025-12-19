How small acts are uplifting Sarawak’s most vulnerable

Jeffery Ngui (seated) with Penan children at Noah’s Ark Kindergarten in Miri, which was revived in 2023 by the Bantu Sarawak team. (Bantu Sarawak pic)

PETALING JAYA : In bustling Kuching, lies a squatter settlement known as Kampung Chawan – where the living, quite literally, coexists alongside the dead.

Located just about a kilometre from the city centre, here, homes are built next to a graveyard. The early settlers were drawn to Kuching by a promise of a better life but soon found it difficult to make a living. With nowhere else to go, they settled on this land.

Four decades on, about 54 Iban families call this place home. Some are now into their third generation here, raising children in a place shaped by hardship, yet sustained by resilience.

“Kampung Chawan is visible evidence of urban poverty,” said Jeffery Ngui, founder of the NGO called Bantu Sarawak.

The houses stand close together, some built of ageing wood that has begun to rot. Living conditions remain difficult, with no access to conventional electricity supply.

Amid such challenges, small changes can mean everything. Through Project Noah’s Ark, an initiative by Bantu Sarawak to uplift marginalised communities, one long-standing hardship was finally eased.

Last year, they completed a water piping system that provides every household with clean, running water – ending a problem the community had endured for decades.

Water came first. Electricity, Ngui said, is the next hope. But beyond infrastructure, what struck him deeply has been the community itself.

“They are very disciplined. There are no drugs or social issues here,” said Ngui, 45, who is also the chairman of Muda Sarawak.

Recognising that education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty, families make it a priority for their children – and some have already made it to universities.

A dilapidated house in Kampung Chawan, Kuching. (Bantu Sarawak pic)

Kampung Chawan is not the only place where Bantu Sarawak is quietly making a difference. In Sibu, they have partnered with another NGO, Destiny For Children, which runs an education centre for stateless kids.

There, Project Noah’s Ark took on a different form: a computer lab, built to equip children with digital skills that open doors to new possibilities.

Next, Ngui added, they plan to bring in teachers to introduce graphic design skills, giving the children a better chance at a brighter future.

Project Noah’s Ark began after Ngui came across an abandoned kindergarten for Penan children in Miri.

A small, hand-drawn sign reading “Noah’s Ark Kindergarten” had caught his attention, and he later learned that the kindergarten had been the only place in the area where Penan children could receive free education. Sadly, it was forced to close during the pandemic due to a lack of funding.

“They didn’t have transportation to go elsewhere. Furthermore, their families couldn’t afford to pay kindergarten fees,” he said.

Ngui was moved to revive the kindergarten. “The Penans are a very small and neglected community, and most of the time, they don’t have equal access to education,” said Ngui.

In 2023, he organised a charity fitness event called “Sarawak AeroBig Day”, raising enough funds to reopen the kindergarten by the end of the year. Since then, Ngui has continued to organise the fitness event annually to raise funds for their initiatives.

Bantu Sarawak plans to set up a rainwater harvesting system for this slum community in Bintulu. (Bantu Sarawak pic)

Next year, Project Noah’s Ark will expand to Bintulu, where they plan to harvest rainwater for a slum community, extending the same spirit of care to another corner of Sarawak.

Alongside Project Noah’s Ark, Bantu Sarawak also runs “Misi Bantu”, a disaster relief effort that steps in when communities are hit by floods, fires and other emergencies.

As the year draws to a close and Christmas – the season of giving – approaches, Ngui hopes people will pause to remember those living quietly on society’s edges.

“Today, many people are struggling – not only financially, but mentally. I hope Malaysians can show more compassion and care for one another.

“Something as simple as buying nasi lemak from a roadside vendor can help support a family. A small effort can lead to a big impact,” he shared.

At Christmas, perhaps that is where hope begins – not with grand gestures, but with small acts of kindness, quietly shared.

Bantu Sarawak is seeking school bags, uniforms, shoes, stationery and other essentials for children as the new school term begins in January. To contribute, send a WhatsApp message to 019-847 3286.

Learn more about Bantu Sarawak on Facebook and Instagram.