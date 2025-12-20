Kuching South to issue guidelines on display of political flags

The Kuching South mayor said the proposal to control the display of political flags was awaiting endorsement by the full city council.

PETALING JAYA : Guidelines on the erection and display of political party flags in Kuching South will be introduced in January to provide clarity and prevent disputes, says the city’s mayor, Wee Hong Seng.

The guidelines will set clear procedures for political parties to display their flags in designated areas, such as venues of events or meetings, the Dayak Daily reported.

Wee Hong Seng.

“(The guidelines) will prevent unauthorised or excessive displays that could cause public nuisance or obstruction,” he was quoted as saying.

Wee said that the proposed guidelines had already been approved by the city council’s standing committee and was awaiting endorsement by the full council.

Overcrowded residential areas

Wee also said the council is currently reviewing other regulations, particularly those that affect residential safety.

He said following several fires in Kenyalang, the council is examining overcrowded residential areas where the presence of many small homes for rent have raised safety concerns.

“The guidelines will define occupancy limits based on space and ensure compliance to safeguard both residents and neighbours,” he said.