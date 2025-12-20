Sarawak’s new concert centre to be ‘better than Istana Budaya’

A new performing arts centre, inspired by the Royal Albert Hall in London, is being built in the old state legislative assembly building in Kuching. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : A new performing arts centre coming up in Kuching will be state-of-the-art and better than Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur, according to a Sarawak deputy minister.

Snowdan Lawan said that the centre, to be housed in Sarawak’s old state legislative assembly building, will be designed by a consultant with experience in world-renowned opera houses, the Borneo Post reported.

“The consultant involved has designed opera houses in London and Sydney,” said Snowdan, who is Sarawak deputy minister for tourism, creative industry and performing arts.

Snowdan said the new performing arts centre was a state government initiative to position Sarawak as a regional creative powerhouse, and will provide a platform for talented Sarawakians to flourish.

“And we can also host more international and world-class performances,” he was quoted as saying.

In April, Dayak Daily reported that about 10% of renovation and upgrading works had been completed to transform the old state assembly building into a concert venue inspired by the Royal Albert Hall in London. Work began in May last year, and the centre is expected to be completed by Nov 15 next year.