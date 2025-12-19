Rep slams alleged ban on halal Melaka outlets putting up Xmas deco

Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee said even government departments put up decorations for the various festivals celebrated in Malaysia. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee has asked the Melaka government to confirm whether halal-certified eateries and hotels in the state are banned from putting up Christmas decorations.

The DAP man said if is true, this directive would be a backward move for Melaka and must be corrected by the state government.

“Our hotels (and restaurants) welcome all kinds of guests, and what hotel in Malaysia would not put up decorations in line with such festivities? Even government departments do that for the various festivals that we celebrate in our country.

“I urge the Melaka government to rectify the matter and to order the Melaka Islamic religious affairs department (Jaim) to retract this directive,” he said in a Facebook post.

FMT has reached out to Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh for comment.

An alleged circular issued by Jaim states the department had received enquiries about Christmas decorations in halal-certified hotels and food premises in Melaka.

The purported document states that Christmas decorations were not permitted on the premises of any hotel or outlet in Melaka that was halal-certified since Christmas was a religious celebration, not cultural, and “cause faith-related issues”.

It said there was no obstruction to the management of hotels to put up such decorations in “areas of the hotel that are not halal certified”.