More than 1mil visitors expected for Thaipusam in Penang

The Thaipusam celebrations will be held from Saturday Jan 31 to Monday Feb 2, peaking on Feb 1, says Dr Dr R Lingeshwaran.

GEORGE TOWN : More than a million Hindu devotees and tourists are expected to descend on Penang for the Thaipusam festival on Feb 1.

In anticipation, detailed preparations are being made to manage the influx, said Penang Hindu Endowments Board deputy chairman Dr R Lingeshwaran.

“Police records show last year’s crowd reached one million. With celebrations running from Saturday to Monday this year, we anticipate even more visitors, peaking on Feb 1,” he said during a visit to the Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Temple on Jalan Kebun Bunga today.

He said tourist arrivals from India are likely to rise following the reinstatement of direct Chennai-Penang flights.

He said PHEB and the temple launched a special transport service today to ferry elderly devotees and disabled persons to the hilltop temple. The service would enable devotees to safely perform religious rituals and vows without facing the overwhelming crowds on Thaipusam day.

“Last year, volunteers carried them up the steps. This year, we prioritised safety by providing four 4WD vehicles and 40 volunteers. We transported 60 elderly and disabled visitors to the temple today,” he said.

One beneficiary, 73-year-old R Punithavathi, thanked the endowment board for helping the elderly and disabled access the temple. Her husband, K Muniandy, 73, has been wheelchair bound after losing a leg in an accident six years ago.

“We live alone, and it’s very hard for me to bring him here, especially since I’m not well myself. Today, his wish to pray at the temple came true, and I pray that we may both be blessed with good health,” she said.