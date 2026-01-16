Malaysia, shuffled into a deck of cards

‘Oh Boleh!’ celebrates Malaysian heritage through illustrations and fun facts. (Theevya Ragu @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : Gone are the days when learning about Malaysia meant relying solely on old textbooks or documentaries. Today, those stories can be discovered in something as playful and engaging as playing cards.

Such is the idea behind “Oh Boleh!”, a Malaysian-themed deck of cards created by Elise Tan and Yvonne Ng.

Tan, 35, has been working in Bangkok for almost a decade, while Ng, 38, has been based in South Korea for five years. Yet the distance has only sharpened their sense of identity and connection to home.

Tan shared that the idea had come about when she had taken a break from her full-time corporate career and found herself reflecting on what to do next.

“I had a chat with a friend who owns a brand that makes Philippine-themed playing cards,” she recalled, explaining that this planted the seed that would germinate into “Oh Boleh!”.

For her, playing cards have always been a seen as a way of bringing people together. “Every Chinese New Year, the cards come out,” she added with a laugh. “But when we were young, even regular playtime often involved simple card games.”

As the idea took shape, Tan realised there was nothing quite like it in the local market.

Soon after, Ng came on board as the illustrator for the deck. With more than 15 years of experience in the design industry, she has long explored Malaysian culture through comics and paintings.

Though they live abroad, Elise Tan (left) and Yvonne Ng are deeply patriotic. (Oh Boleh! pic)

“I was born in Melaka, but I grew up in KL,” Ng shared. “My grandfather owns a grocery shop on Jonker Street, so my childhood was surrounded by heritage houses and local culture.”

Despite working in South Korea, Malaysia remains a daily presence in her life. “During my lunch break, I watch Malaysian news every day. The country always lives within me.”

Malaysia memang Boleh

“Oh Boleh!” features 56 hand-drawn illustrations across four suits, organised into 14 categories of Malaysian cultural heritage. These include traditional food, festivals, wildlife, architecture, arts and crafts, music, dance, Unesco heritage sites and more.

The number 10 cards, for example, focus on landmarks such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, KL Tower, the Petronas Twin Towers and Merdeka 118, each accompanied by short facts.

The deck also explains everyday Malaysian references, from congkak and Thaipusam to pasar malam, as well as common Manglish phrases.

The deck’s original cover showcases the national icon, Harimau Malaya, while a later edition features a Peranakan shophouse, a nod to Ng’s heritage.

She described her design process as meticulous and detail-oriented, saying: “Colour is very important to Malaysian culture, so I tried to balance simplicity with vibrancy.”

Her favourite cards are those that feature tribal outfits worn by the Orang Ulu, Melanau and Murut – styles that may be unfamiliar even to many Malaysians.

The cards, which make terrific gifts or souvenirs, feature 56 unique illustrations organised into 14 categories. (Oh Boleh! pics)

With both creators juggling the project alongside full-time jobs, putting it together early on was not easy. Indeed, Tan recalls one early mistake in the design process.

“At first, we accidentally designed the Indonesian version of wayang kulit. Later, I realised the Kelantan style is different, so I went to a museum to verify.”

Launched in September 2024, reception to the novel deck of cards has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We get really touching comments,” Tan said. “People say they finally found something that truly symbolises Malaysia, and something meaningful to gift.”

Still, in a country where playing cards are often linked to gambling, the duo has had to clarify that the deck is purely intended for educational fun.

“Even the name ‘Oh Boleh!’ echoes the spirit that fuels not only this project but a bigger dream for Malaysia,” Tan noted.

As for the future, the pair remain grounded.

“We’re not focused on how big the business becomes; it’s about how many people we can influence, and how we can share this small but beautiful culture with the world,” Tan concluded.

‘Oh Boleh!’ can be purchased online or from selected physical stores including Lit Books, Kommune, and souvenir shops.