‘rupa’ challenges viewers to truly look beyond face value

‘Portrait of Ismail Hashim’ by Puah Chin Kok is among artworks on display in ‘rupa’. (ArtVoice Gallery pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : In an age saturated with images, how often do we slow down and truly look at the people around us?

It is easy to behold human forms on the surface level, forgetting that they often hold traces of struggle, tenderness, and resilience that reveal far more than what is immediately seen.

With this in mind, portrait photography exhibition “rupa” – meaning “form” or “appearance” – brings together a diverse collective of artists who approach portraiture not as simple record-making, but as an intimate act of storytelling, to reveal the layered and often unseen dimensions of human identity.

Artist and curator Stephen Menon hopes the exhibition will leave visitors with a profound sense of connection and empathy.

“It’s about fostering a bridge of understanding. Where the viewer can step into another’s shoes, even for a fleeting moment, and appreciate the rich tapestry of human experience, sparking a deeper introspection about their own place within it,” he told FMT Lifestyle.

“I want them to look into the eyes of the subjects and recognize fragments of their own stories – their joys, their struggles, their quiet dignity – and to understand that despite our differences, there’s a universal thread binding us all.”

Artist and FMT photographer Moganraj Villavan (left) with his work ‘Action Scout’, next to director U-Wei Haji Shaari, who officiated the opening of the exhibition. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

‘rupa’ features works by Menon, Eric Peris, KF Choy, Soraya Yusof Talismail, Puah Chin Kok, Lim Siang Jin, Mohd Azlan Mam, Flora, Jagan Ragunathan, Dinesh Pushparani, Mogan, Constance Teo, Ling Nan Ley, Moganraj Villavan and Yogi.

The exhibition, which runs at the ArtVoice Gallery in Sentul here, features portraits of people from all walks of life.

Menon, 52, believes “rupa” holds up a mirror to the present social and cultural landscape – and perhaps even subtly hints at political undercurrents. Many of the works highlight individuals from historically marginalised communities.

“You see a remarkable emphasis on authentic representation, with many subjects challenging traditional beauty standards and reflecting the ongoing, vital conversations around diversity, inclusivity, and identity politics that dominate discourse,” he said.

Mixed media, sophisticated digital enhancements, and painterly elements are integrated with traditional photography techniques to create works that blur the line between documentation and interpretation.

FMT journalist Dinesh Pushparani’s ‘Mencari Zaman Silam’ is inspired by his memories of temple visits as a child. (ArtVoice pic)

Artist and FMT journalist Dinesh Pushparani’s “Mencari Zaman Silam” is a poignant reflection on a photo of Madurai Veeran, a deity from Tamil folklore. The image is inspired by his childhood, when his grandmother would bring him to a temple in an estate where he grew up.

“I have witnessed the rituals, devotions, and most importantly the belief system that gave strength to many families, including mine. But we kind of lost touch with it as we grew up, being exposed to modernisation,” he shared.

“I wanted to ‘go back’ and reconnect with the past, to find the essence of the devotion and belief system beyond rituals and religious aspects.”

‘Malay Girl I’ by Soraya Yusof Talismail and ‘The Playmaker’ by Ling Nan Ley. (ArtVoice Gallery pics)

Also striking is “Hands of Love and Sacrifice” by Lim Siang Jin, depicting a woman likely from the Kayan (Padaung) subgroup of the Red Karen people of Northern Thailand, with traditional brass coils around her neck.

Only half her face is seen, as the image, washed in unnaturally vivid colours, focuses on the infant she straddles.

Lim explains in his artist statement that the image explores the commodification of heritage: cultures presented one-dimensionally, sometimes just for a fleeting social-media moment.

“Because of their distinctive appearance, and because many Kayan communities are poor, displaced or effectively stateless, they have become one of the most visible groups entangled in tourism-related activities,” he writes.

“This visibility has fuelled persistent ethical debates, especially between exploitation and livelihood.”

Artist Mogan with his work ‘Yearning for the Light’. (ArtVoice Gallery pic)

Ultimately, curator Menon hopes visitors will realise that every single face they encounter – whether in a photograph or in life – carries an extraordinary and deeply personal story.

“Through the photographer’s lens, we’re given a privileged glimpse into someone’s world, fostering a powerful sense of connection and empathy,” he said.

“I hope guests leave with a heightened appreciation for the inherent dignity and unique narrative present in every human being.”

‘rupa’ runs until Jan 30. For more information, follow ArtVoice Gallery on Facebook and Instagram.

ArtVoice Gallery

Jalan Kovil Hilir, Sentul,

51100, Kuala Lumpur