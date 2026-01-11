Indian artist captures KL’s iconic landmarks on canvas

This acrylic painting of the Kuala Lumpur cityscape was created by artist Ab Nassar Ibrahim. (Bernama pics)

PETALING JAYA : From historical buildings preserved from the colonial era to its towering skyscrapers, the Kuala Lumpur landscape reflects not only the beauty and diversity of the capital city, but also stands as a symbol of Malaysia’s pride and identity.

It is, therefore, no surprise that the city skyline has long been a source of inspiration for artists. And last month, the capital’s panorama was depicted in a painting by Ab Nassar Ibrahim, who hails from Kerala, India.

Using acrylic techniques, Ab Nassar’s painting – part of the Fusion Art Malaysia 2025 exhibition held in Bukit Gasing here – features national landmarks such as the Kuala Lumpur Tower, the Petronas Twin Towers, Masjid Jamek and Merdeka 118.

He said the artwork was produced based on his observations during his time in Malaysia, particularly of the local culture and unique tourist destinations.

“I wanted to bring Malaysian culture onto a small canvas. To me, Malaysia is a beautiful tourist destination and I wished to gather all that beauty into a single image,” he told Bernama at the exhibition.

Although the 60cm-by-70cm canvas took him only about 30 minutes to complete, Ab Nassar said he did not compromise on quality and ensured every element was clearly expressed.

“Painting is very challenging because we need to use various methods to ensure the image we want to portray truly comes to life. However, it is an enjoyable process, and painting Malaysia’s uniqueness has given me a wonderful experience,” he said.

His effort paid off when the painting was sold to an art collector for RM5,500.

Fusion Art Malaysia 2025, which ended on Dec 31, showcased a diverse collection of works by artists from 20 countries.