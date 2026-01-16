‘Career-first’ mindset a factor in lower school enrolments, Hindu group says

Malaysia currently has 528 Tamil primary schools, about 155 of which are operating with 30 or fewer pupils. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A “career-first” mindset among young Malaysian Indians is contributing to a demographic decline that threatens the survival of Tamil primary schools and other cultural institutions, the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) warns.

In a statement, PHA president P Murugiah said many middle-income, career-driven Indian youth were delaying marriage and starting families in pursuit of financial stability.

“Unfortunately, by the time their financial expectations are met, many would have reached their 30s or beyond, and at this stage, they assume that finding a life partner to start a family would be a difficult task as they have already crossed the ideal age of marriage.

“As such, they decide to remain single, profoundly contributing to the decline in the population of ethnic Indians in Malaysia.”

Murugiah was commenting on a recent survey by the Malaysian Tamil School Managers’ Board, which showed a steady decline in Standard 1 enrolment at Tamil schools over the past four years, from 11,712 pupils in 2023 to 10,330 in 2026.

He said data from the statistics department revealed that the birth rate among ethnic Indians dropped to 3.9% in 2025 from 4.3% in 2024.

He said the dwindling birth rate could have led to the declining number of enrolments in Tamil schools, which, in the long run, would pose a threat to their existence.

Two days ago, MIC deputy president M Saravanan raised the alarm over the declining enrolment in Tamil primary schools nationwide.

Saravanan said although MIC remained committed to defending and advancing Tamil schools, parental choices played a critical role in shaping enrolment trends.

He also urged Tamil-based NGOs, parent-teacher associations, old boys’ associations, school management boards and community leaders to play a more proactive role in reversing this trend.

Malaysia currently has 528 Tamil primary schools, about 155 of which are operating with 30 or fewer pupils.

Murugiah echoed Saravanan’s call for collective action, urging temples, Hindu NGOs and political leaders to take the demographic issue seriously and motivate young, financially stable Indians to marry earlier and have more children.