Court finds teen charged with murdering schoolmate fit for trial

PETALING JAYA : The 14-year-old boy charged with murdering his schoolmate at SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4) has been declared fit to stand trial and able to mount his defence after completing a psychiatric assessment at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta.

The accused’s lawyer Kitson Foong told reporters of the development after case mention before magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal today.

“The (psychiatric) report has been completed and both the court and the psychiatrist found that the accused is capable of defending himself,” he said.

Amira fixed Feb 6 for the next mention.

Foong said the accused was being held at the Puncak Alam Correctional Centre, where the court ordered that all prescribed medication be administered daily at specific times, and for treatment to continue without interruption.

The court also ordered that the accused continue attending monthly counselling and therapy sessions.

The teenager was accused of fatally stabbing his 16-year-old schoolmate in the girls’ toilet of the school between 9.20am and 9.35am on Oct 14 last year.

He was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Syed Ahmed Khabir Abdul Rahman appeared for the prosecution.