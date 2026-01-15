How RM150 helps families start the school year

For parents who are all too familiar with the anxiety every January – uniforms that no longer fit, new supplies, and a list of fees – BAP helps lighten the burden. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : RM150 may not go far these days, but for many families, it still makes a difference.

Hafizah Alli, who lives near the foothills of Mount Santubong in Sarawak, said the early schooling aid (BAP) offers timely relief at the start of every school year.

A mother of three schoolgoing children, Hafizah is all too familiar with the anxiety every January: uniforms that no longer fit, new supplies, and a list of fees.

With her husband working as an administrative assistant at a government department and her being a full-time homemaker, careful budgeting is essential.

“We have to think carefully about many things – not just books or uniforms, but fees, food, and other needs too. With assistance like this, we feel truly grateful – not because the amount is big, but because it helps lighten the burden,” she expressed.

This year, the Madani government allocated RM800 million for BAP, benefiting 5.2 million students from Year One to Form Six. Each student receives RM150, distributed through schools from Jan 11.

Hafizah, 39, said the family plans every purchase carefully. “School trousers used to cost about RM40 per pair, but now they are nearly RM50. So we buy only what’s necessary.”

She has also taught her children to be practical. “If the schoolbag is still good, we don’t replace it. For uniforms, we buy one essential set first. If there’s extra, only then do we consider a second set.”

To stretch the money further, the family shops in Kuching, about 45 minutes away, where prices are lower. “The full RM150 goes towards school needs. Nothing else,” she noted.

Urban families face similar pressures. Siti Wardah, a public-sector employee in Kuala Lumpur with four children, said BAP helps ease the annual back-to-school rush.

“When school starts, it’s really stressful. BAP helps, especially for books, equipment and basic clothing,” she said.

Beyond finances, the early schooling aid helps students appreciate resources and practise discipline.

Some parents, however, hope the assistance could be distributed earlier. “We often have to spend first and receive BAP later. We’re grateful, but earlier distribution would help even more,” several interviewees told Bernama.

Beyond the money

Social expert Mohamad Fazli Sabri said financial aid should be viewed beyond its ringgit value. “The amount may seem small, but the impact is significant. It can prevent parents from falling into debt or being tempted by risky schemes,” said the Universiti Putra Malaysia academic.

He added that distributing BAP through schools has social benefits. “Parents have to come to school. As some are rarely involved, this creates interaction between parents and educational institutions.”

Economist Muhammad Iqmal Hisham Kamaruddin highlighted that BAP also provides a modest economic boost, with most of the RM150 spent on school essentials.

“That spending flows directly to local shops and small businesses, especially at the start of the year,” said the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia senior lecturer.

Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association president Mohamad Abdullah agreed, noting increased activity at neighbourhood shops during the school season.

Beyond finances, the assistance carries an important lesson: “Children learn to appreciate resources and practise discipline,” Iqmal said – helping families begin the school year with greater confidence.