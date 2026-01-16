Sabah education dept’s grade structure unfair, says state minister

Sabah education minister James Ratib said some deputy directors under the state department hold the same seniority as district education officers although they have greater responsibilities. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah education minister James Ratib has criticised the grade structure of the state education department, which he says is unfair and hinders career progression for its civil servants.

Ratib said some deputy directors under the department were currently deemed Grade 54 in the civil service, meaning that they had the same seniority as district education officers despite having greater responsibilities.

“The director holds a Grade Jusa B position, but there is no Jusa C post for deputy directors. The structure stops there,” he said, according to Borneo Post.

“If you are a deputy director, people see you as a deputy director, but your grade is the same as a district education officer. For me, that is not balanced and not fair.”

This has discouraged senior officers in the state education department as their grade does not reflect their responsibilities and workload, he added.

Ratib said he would raise the matter with the federal education ministry so that changes could be made, since staff structures and civil service schemes in Sabah still fall under Putrajaya’s purview.

“Education reforms will not succeed if the (civil servants in the) system managing them are weak or demotivated. We need a structure that recognises responsibility, experience and leadership,” he said.