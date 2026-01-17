Umno calls for law to protect disciplinary teachers

The proposed law would safeguard the interests of teachers as disciplinary matters would involve the teachers’ workload and welfare, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno has proposed that legislation be introduced by the government to protect teachers who carry out their responsibilities in disciplining schoolchildren.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said at the party’s general assembly that the proposed law would safeguard the interests of teachers as disciplinary matters would involve the teachers’ workload and welfare, Bernama reported.

“In the past, if schoolchildren were caned by teachers and they complained to their parents at home, they would be caned again. Today, when children complain about being caned by teachers, parents come to the school to ask which teacher did it, and may even scold them or lodge a report,” he said.

Zahid also told the party’s general assembly that Perak Umno chief Zambry Abd Kadir, who is higher education minister, had been given the task to press for the return of the standard six (UPSR) and Form 3 (PTR3) public examinations.

“We want these two examinations reinstated, and Zambry has been given the responsibility to convey this mandate to the government,” he said. Zambry is higher education minister in the unity government.