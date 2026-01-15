‘Teo Chew Nang’, Klang’s answer to comfort food

Teochew favourites at Teo Chew Nang Cafeteria. (Clockwise from top right) fried porridge, rice cakes, ‘guang jiang’, dumplings and braised pork rice. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

KLANG : Some eateries draw you in with bold flavours or flashy plates. Others win you over with the kind of warmth that makes you want to linger just a little longer.

Teo Chew Nang Cafeteria in Klang belongs firmly in the latter category.

Tucked along Jalan Raya Timur, the eatery is housed in a building believed to date back to 1916 and located close to Klang’s Little India, one of the city’s oldest streets.

At the entrance sits a red-headed junk boat replica riding on waves. Carefully crafted from board materials, it serves as a quiet nod to the Teochew community’s maritime heritage.

Step inside and you’ll be charmed. Warm lighting casts a gentle glow, while wooden tables and chairs lend the space an unpretentious feel.

Paintings depicting aspects of Chinese culture line the walls, along with cubby shelves filled with nostalgic knick-knacks, from musical instruments to figurines.

The eatery’s cosy ambiance will make you feel right at home. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

At the heart of it all is Teochew fare that stays true to its roots – think soothing bowls of congee, comforting braised meats and sides that taste like they’ve been cooked with patience and care.

“Our motto is to advocate cultural history via food and the overall customer experience,” said Jordan Puah, 23, the owner’s son and the eatery’s manager.

Puah shared that he left a promising job with Tesla in the US to help his father with the business. An engineering graduate, Puah added that his interest in the food and beverage industry began when he was just 15.

Jordan Puah, the eatery’s manager, shares that their goal is to promote cultural history through food and the overall customer experience. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Puah explained that while the menu centres on Teochew classics, the cafeteria also offers favourites such as chicken rendang served with rice or noodles, as well as dim sum. Vegetarian dishes are available too, including bak kut teh, mutton curry noodles and more.

For something lighter, they serve toast with eggs, Nyonya kuih and a selection of desserts – making it easy to linger over a simple, satisfying meal.

“This is a very nice place for families to bond together over food,” Puah added with a smile.

This delicious bowl of Teochew fried porridge is best enjoyed slowly. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The Teochew fried porridge is smooth and comforting. It is laden with minced pork, dried shrimps, taro, shredded squid and dried tofu, all coming together in a savoury, well-balanced bowl.

The crunchy pork lard, fried shallots and scallions on top add texture and fragrance, making each spoonful deeply satisfying.

The Teochew-style braised pork rice is another hearty offering. The pork belly is tender and bursting with flavour, with a rich sauce that soaks nicely into the rice.

The Teochew-style braised pork rice is a homey, flavourful dish. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Served with a braised egg and salted vegetables, it’s a homey meal that delivers without fuss.

For snacks, the Teochew dumplings are a tasty option. Generously filled with a savoury mix of jicama, prawns, carrots and more, they are best enjoyed with a dab of chilli sauce, which adds a subtle lift without overpowering the filling. A vegetarian version is also available.

The pink Teochew rice cakes are filled with a mix of glutinous rice, mushroom, shrimp, and pork. Chewy and flavourful, they are light but satisfying – a wonderful snack even after a hearty meal.

(Clockwise from top right) Teochew rice cakes, ‘guang jiang’, dumplings and hot coffee. (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

The Teochew “guang jiang” is a popular fried snack of the Teochew community. Bean curd skin encases a filling of jicama, taro and peanuts, offering a pleasing contrast of crunch and softness with every bite. Lightly crisp on the outside and flavourful within, the chilli sauce on the side gives an extra “kick”.

Other offerings include Teochew “kuey chap” (flat rice noodles) and Teochew braised pork trotter rice. The Teochew porridge platter, meanwhile, is served with pickled cabbage, salted egg, and braised pork belly.

Overall, dining here is a warm and nostalgic experience, where Teochew culture and comfort food invite you to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Teo Chew Nang Cafeteria [NON-HALAL]

1, Jalan Raya Timur

Kawasan 1

41000 Klang

Selangor

For location, click here.

Prefer not to drive? The Klang Komuter station is only about a five-minute walk away.

Business hours: 8.30am-6pm daily

Contact: 011-1627 1887