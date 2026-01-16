Goodday KidSTART 3.0 goes national on Astro Ria & Ceria

Judges and winners of Goodday KidSTART 3.0 gather for a group shot following the finale preview. (Goodday pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s biggest children’s entrepreneurship programme, Goodday KidSTART 3.0, has crowned its newest champion – and she is already dreaming of giving back.

Twelve-year-old Pearl Liang emerged victorious in the highly anticipated series finale aired on Astro, taking home the RM20,000 grand prize for her clever and compassionate innovation, “AI Unicorn” – an AI-powered solution that helps students find the right school uniform size through customisation and smart data.

A pupil of SJK(C) Serdang Baru 1, Selangor, Pearl dedicated her win to her parents, sharing a moment that captured the heart of the programme.

“I never imagined I would become the Goodday KidSTART Champion,” she said. “I learnt to be brave, believe in my ideas and keep trying. I do want to take my business idea further, but first I want to surprise my parents by buying them a new air conditioner because ours isn’t working. This win is for you, Mommy and Papa.”

Pearl Liang, 12, was named Goodday KidSTART Champion, walking away with the RM20,000 grand prize. (Goodday pic)

Now in its third consecutive year, Goodday KidSTART has grown from a simple ideation challenge into a full-fledged reality-style television series, marking a significant milestone in its mission to nurture confidence, creativity and real-world problem-solving skills among children aged seven to 14.

The programme’s growth mirrors its impact. Since launching in 2022 to promote financial literacy, communication and entrepreneurial thinking, Goodday KidSTART has evolved into a nationwide movement encouraging children to observe everyday problems and design meaningful solutions.

This year marked its strongest showing yet, with more than 8,000 submissions – double last year’s entries and the highest participation since the programme began.

Second place went to Mohammad Nukman, 12, from SK Sungai Ara, Pulau Pinang, who won RM10,000 for “Food Rescue Hub”, an eco-focused concept that uses AI and drones to collect surplus food and convert it into organic fertiliser.

Third place was claimed by Teo Kevan, 9, from SJK(C) Kuen Cheng 2, for “Furever”, a short-term pet experience that allows children to enjoy guided play and learn basic pet-care skills without long-term commitment.

For its third edition, Goodday KidSTART made a bold leap by moving beyond closed-door pitching to debut as a nationwide TV series, giving finalists broader visibility and inspiring children across the country.

Amy Gan.

Amy Gan, vice president of marketing at Etika Sdn Bhd and spokesperson for Goodday Milk, said the programme reflects the brand’s long-term commitment to shaping confident, forward-thinking young Malaysians.

“Nurturing children goes beyond providing nutritious products,” she said. “It’s about creating the right environments for them to explore ideas, push their creativity and discover what they’re capable of.

“Each year, these participants remind us how bold and imaginative young minds can be – and that’s why we continue supporting a platform that helps them grow.”

She added that partnering with Astro was a deliberate step to broaden the programme’s reach.

“Bringing the children’s journeys into Malaysian homes allows families to witness their growth – from refining ideas to presenting with confidence – and shows that innovation can come from any child, anywhere.”

Backed by the education ministry, the programme also received strong endorsement from Aniza Kamarulzaman, director of the educational resources and technology division.

“Programmes like Goodday KidSTART offer invaluable hands-on experiences that complement classroom learning,” she said. “It has been inspiring to see how much these children have grown, and we commend the organisers for their dedication and impact.”

The top seven contestants being interviewed by the emcee of the day. (Goodday pic)

Marking the first year of collaboration between Goodday KidSTART and Astro, Agnes Rozario, Astro’s chief content officer, highlighted the power of meaningful content.

“Content has the power to shape curious minds,” she said. “Astro is proud to support a programme that inspires learning, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking in children.”

From 20 nationwide finalists, eight advanced to compete for the top prizes. Beyond the main winners, outstanding talents were recognised with special awards, including Best Presenter, Rising Star, Best Social Impact and Most Innovative Idea. SJK(C) Yuk Chai also received the Highest Participation Award after recording more than 600 entries.

Judges from Cradle Fund, Asia School of Business and Astro played a pivotal role, assessing innovation, feasibility, impact and storytelling – while mentoring participants to refine their ideas and pitches.

As the curtains close on this year’s competition, Goodday KidSTART stands as a powerful reminder of what happens when children are given space to imagine, create and believe in themselves – and why Malaysia’s youngest innovators may also be its brightest hope for the future.