Children under 16 not ready for social media, parents say

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government aims to enhance child safety in the digital space by prohibiting social media accounts for individuals under 16.

KUALA LUMPUR : Parents believe that children under 16 are not mature enough to have social media accounts as they are unable to make rational judgments when exposed to negative content, online sexual harassment, cyberbullying and other personal risks.

Azweena Ahmad (Azuwila).

Azweena Ahmad, a retired teacher, said children’s maturity could not be equated with that of adults, even if they demonstrate age-appropriate development.

“Their maturity corresponds only to their age. Adults have different ways of thinking and reasoning,” she told FMT.

She added that the speed and diversity of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok raised concerns as they expose children to multiple risks at all times.

“Children easily absorb what they see. What we teach them is often ignored because they are more excited about exploring social media content. Their generation is very different from ours,” said Azweena, who is now an entrepreneur.

Siti Salwa Zakaria.

Finance officer Siti Salwa Zakaria, 39, also supported the ban, saying underage children were easily deceived and at risk of engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

“Social media often starts with liking pictures, then chatting and checking in with each other. Eventually, social media ‘friends’ may ask to meet in person.

“Sometimes, as parents, we think our children are just hanging out with friends, but it turns out they have gone astray. We want to avoid situations like this whenever possible,” said the mother-of-four.

Adam Haris Rahman.

Student Adam Haris Rahman, 20, said social media could threaten the development of children’s sense of identity.

“When they upload personal photos, they do not realise it can affect their identity. Uncontrolled sharing of information or images carries risks,” he said.

However, homemaker Tamil Chelvi, 46, said social media use should be carefully managed rather than blocked.

Tamil Chelvi.

“If we completely restrict children from social media and online communication, they may feel bored and isolated, and seek friends outside parental supervision.

Nuraina Fauzieyana.

“In the end, they are still exposed to danger. That’s why parental monitoring is crucial,” she said. Another student, Nuraina Fauzieyana, 19, acknowledged that unrestricted content across platforms could easily influence children.

“I play online games involving teenagers and adults, and most of them use harsh language. This eventually becomes something that children imitate in their daily speech,” she said.