All roads lead to Shamrock Irish Bar at KK’s Waterfront

With live music and a cosy pub vibe, Shamrock Irish Bar in Kota Kinabalu, has it all. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

KOTA KINABALU : If Changkat and Bangsar set the tone for nightlife in Kuala Lumpur, then in Kota Kinabalu, all roads lead to the Waterfront.

Overlooking the open sea, this stretch comes alive as the sun goes down, drawing in locals and travellers alike for after-work dinner and drinks.

Lined with a mix of eateries and watering holes, and flanked by luxury hotels just steps away, the Waterfront has become Kota Kinabalu’s go-to social hub all year round.

Among the many spots here, Shamrock Irish Bar stands out. Pouring pints and pulling in crowds for more than 20 years, this is one of Kota Kinabalu’s most recognisable hangouts.

Mike Ford, who runs the bar alongside his mother, is half-British and half-Sabahan. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Mike Ford, who is half-British but a Malaysian at heart, runs the bar alongside his mother, a Sabahan. The 36-year-old shared that the bar had already been operating for a few years before they took over.

“I was 16 years old and studying in the UK when my mum phoned me and said, ‘I bought a bar.’ I didn’t believe her, so she had to repeat it three times before I was like ‘oh wow’,” Ford told FMT Lifestyle.

Fun fact: Ford represents Malaysia as an international arm-wrestling champion, and he speaks Kadazan too!

Guinness and cocktails like the ‘Orangutan Swing’, made with Montoku, a Sabahan rice wine, are crowd favourites. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Over the years, Shamrock Irish Bar has earned a crowd of regulars who can’t get enough of the place.

“We have a big following even in Semenanjung. When the pilots used to stay overnight for a day or two before flying to KL, they would often stop by our bar.

“So I think we’re quite well known in the Malaysian region, not just Sabah, which is something we’re very proud of,” said Ford.

With live music, a pool table, and a view of the South China Sea, Shamrock Irish Bar has it all.

The bar’s warm wood accents, dim lighting, and fun vintage posters lining the walls, create a cosy, classic pub vibe. And of course, there’s open seating for those who want to enjoy the sea breeze.

The bar serves British-style pub food including Shepherd’s pie and a Caesar salad that they are hugely famous for. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Ford is especially proud of their menu. “We do British-style pub food, and a lot of these dishes you can’t find anywhere else in town.

“I think we have the best Caesar salad dressing in the whole of Sabah. Hands down, no one can touch it. It’s one of my favourites.”

So of course, FMT Lifestyle had to try it with grilled chicken, and it’s anything but boring.

Generous pieces of chicken sit atop fresh, crisp romaine lettuce that’s not overdressed, with just a hint of tang. Topped with parmesan, crispy beef bacon strips, and two slices of fragrant garlic bread, this salad is practically a full meal.

The beef and Guinness pie is one of the many unique dishes at Shamrock Irish Bar. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

“The Irish stew or the beef and Guinness pie are others I like to eat,” Ford revealed. With a mild Guinness flavour, tender beef, and a pie crust that soaks up all the rich juices and gravy, it’s a must-try.

While Guinness, the iconic Irish stout is a favourite here, the bar also shakes up cocktails like the “Orangutan Swing”, made with Montoku, a Sabahan rice wine. Perfect for first-timers – sweet, smooth, and easy to enjoy.

The menu also features a classic Shepherd’s pie alongside house-made desserts. With burgers, fish and chips, snack platters, pastas, and so much more on the menu, it’s hard to leave disappointed.

Even through tough times, Ford said they’re committed to keeping the bar going.

“I spent more than half my life here. I don’t think we will ever sell this place. I just want it to be cemented in history and I think we’re on the right track.”

Many guests like to sit outside by the waterfront, sipping their drinks while taking in the sea view. (Andrea Edmonds @ FMT Lifestyle)

Shamrock Irish Bar

Lot 15, Ground Floor

Anjung Samudera, 1664

Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens

Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu

88000 Kota Kinabalu

Sabah

Business hours:

12pm-1am (Sunday-Thursday)

12pm-2am (Friday & Saturday)

Follow Shamrock Irish Bar on Instagram and Facebook.