Resorts World Genting ushers in 2026 with ‘CNY in the Sky’

Resorts World Genting invites visitors to celebrate Chinese New Year this year in elevated style with ‘CNY in the Sky’. (Resorts World Genting pic)

GENTING HIGHLANDS : As the Year of the Horse gallops into view, Resorts World Genting (RWG) invites visitors to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in truly elevated style with “CNY in the Sky” – a festive showcase blending tradition, storytelling and high-altitude wonder.

Set amidst the cool mountain air of Genting Highlands, this year’s celebrations centre on reunion, renewal and shared joy, transforming the resort into a vibrant playground for families, friends and holidaymakers seeking a meaningful festive escape.

Whether it’s a short getaway during the school holidays or a reunion-filled Chinese New Year retreat, RWG promises moments that linger long after the fireworks fade.

At the heart of “CNY in the Sky” is the debut of RWG’s Chinese New Year 2026 brand film, a visually rich and emotionally resonant tribute to time-honoured customs.

Rooted in cultural symbolism and everyday festive moments, the film offers a refreshed take on storytelling while remaining faithful to the values that define the season – togetherness, gratitude and hope for the year ahead.

The launch also marks a proud milestone as the Genting SkyWorlds Immersive Studio earns recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as the country’s highest-altitude immersive attraction.

Perched high above the clouds, the studio reflects the resort’s commitment to creative innovation, delivering immersive entertainment that feels both intimate and awe-inspiring.

Adding a touch of charm to this year’s celebrations is the introduction of Tian Ma, the official Chinese New Year 2026 mascot and the latest member of Genting’s Highland Heroes family.

Representing the horse zodiac, Tian Ma symbolises progress, vitality and forward movement – a fitting emblem for a new year filled with promise. Limited-edition Tian Ma plush toys will be available exclusively to Genting Rewards members, making for a delightful festive keepsake.

Tian Ma represents the horse zodiac and promises a year filled with progress and vitality. (Resorts World Genting pic)

“Chinese New Year is about coming together, reflecting on the past and looking ahead with hope,” said Spencer Lee, executive vice president of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations at RWG. “With ‘CNY in the Sky’, we aim to honour these traditions while creating memorable moments that bring families and loved ones closer.”

Guests attending the launch were treated to a preview of the Chinese New Year-themed immersive video experience at the Immersive Studio, where striking visuals and festive narratives unfold against a dramatic highland backdrop.

This immersive attraction will be open to Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park guests from Jan 9 to March 3, offering visitors another reason to plan a holiday during the festive and school break period.

No Chinese New Year celebration is complete without food, and RWG delivers with an enticing array of festive dining experiences.

From reunion dinners and celebratory feasts to casual family gatherings, guests can savour seasonal menus designed to bring people together around the table.

Festivities begin with the Sau Gong Dinner, an appreciation event for corporate partners, followed by the auspicious Hoi Gong Dinner as employees welcome the new year.

Meanwhile, the Genting International Convention Centre offers pork-free banquet packages until March 31, complete with accommodation at First World Hotel – ideal for large family reunions or group celebrations.

Resorts World Genting is ushering in the Chinese New Year festivities with seasonal menus that everyone in the family will love. (Resorts World Genting pic)

From mid-February to early March, restaurants such as Old Friends Restaurant, Season, Genting Palace by Crockfords and FUHU present refined festive menus, while Coffee Terrace invites diners on a lively culinary journey with its abundant Chinese New Year buffet spread.

The ever-popular Yee Sang, available from Jan 16 to March 3, adds a joyful toss of prosperity to the celebrations.

Beyond dining, the resort comes alive with a full calendar of entertainment and cultural activities.

Visitors can enjoy Chinese New Year Eve countdown shows, Prosperity Shows, lion dance parades, traditional performances and interactive games, alongside a festive bazaar at Chin Swee Caves Temple.

Shoppers and food lovers will also delight in the Flower Market at SkyAvenue, where Flavours of Genting showcases festive treats such as pineapple tarts, durian tarts and traditional delicacies in a cheerful market setting perfect for leisurely browsing.

As the celebrations unfold, “CNY in the Sky” sets the tone for a year of excitement at RWG, coinciding with Resorts World Awana’s 40th anniversary.

Together, they promise a year filled with memorable experiences, seasonal celebrations and heartfelt moments – all set against the timeless beauty of Genting Highlands.

For travellers seeking a festive escape that blends culture, cuisine and cool mountain charm, Resorts World Genting offers a Chinese New Year celebration that truly rises above the rest.