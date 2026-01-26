Many countries have eased travel warnings for Sabah’s east coast, says Tok Mat

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said many countries have eased their advisories for travel to Sabah’s east coast from Level Three to Level Two. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Many countries have downgraded their travel advisories for Sabah’s east coast from the highest caution level following improvements in security, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Out of 25 countries, many have eased their advisories from Level Three to Level Two. Level Two means it is safe to visit, but with caution,” he said.

Responding to a question from Verdon Bahanda (independent-Kudat), Mohamad said Sabah was previously subject to strict travel warnings due to widespread concern over kidnapping-for-ransom and piracy.

“Kidnapping-for-ransom and piracy were very active in Sabah. Many countries issued travel advisories. About 25 countries rated it at Level Three, which basically means don’t visit Sabah due to the risks involved,” he said.

Mohamad said the government had since taken firm measures to improve security, including through the establishment of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

“One of the initiatives was the formation of ESSCom, which has helped address the problem of piracy,” he said.

He added that enforcement agencies, particularly the police and defence ministry, had intensified security operations both on land and at sea.

Mohamad said the security situation had stabilised over the past four to five years, with zero reports of kidnapping-for-ransom and piracy.

He also said Wisma Putra had been actively engaging with foreign governments to demonstrate the improved situation on the ground.

“At my ministry, we have delegations bringing foreign representatives – especially from countries with travel advisories – to Sabah every year, ensuring that they can see the situation is no longer like before,” he said.