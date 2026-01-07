Boy, 13, dies after being found unconscious in locked bathroom

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said a preliminary examination of the body revealed no signs of foul play. (Facebook pic)

MELAKA : A 13-year-old boy was found unconscious by his parents in a locked bathroom at their home in Taman Merdeka yesterday and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the boy had been left alone at home while his parents went out on an errand to Melaka Raya at 8am.

“Upon returning at about 11.30am, they called him, but there was no response.

“They heard the sound of running water from the bathroom but found the door locked from inside.

“The boy’s 50-year-old father forced the door open and found him lying unconscious on the floor,” Patit said in a statement.

An ambulance arrived at noon and took the boy to Melaka Hospital. Doctors performed CPR for half an hour but were unable to revive him, he said.

Patit said the police’s preliminary examination of the body showed no signs of foul play. The cause of death is under investigation.