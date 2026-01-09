Elderly woman found dead in Shah Alam retention pond

A person who was fishing at the retention pond in Section U11 discovered the body and alerted the cops at about 11.30am on Wednesday. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The body of an elderly woman was found floating in a retention pond in Section U11, Bukit Bandaraya, Shah Alam, on Wednesday morning.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said a person who was fishing there discovered the body and alerted the cops at about 11.30am, Berita Harian reported.

“Initial investigations found that the local woman was in her 70s and is believed to be a resident living in a housing area nearby.

“Further examination also found that the victim had been dead for more than 48 hours before being discovered,” he said.

Ramsay said police were contacted by the woman’s family at about 6pm the same day, confirming her identity and that she had lived alone nearby.

“The body has been claimed by the family. The cause of death is still pending a full laboratory report.”