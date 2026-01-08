Cops to brief Saifuddin on South Korean cult this week

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Special Branch’s E2 unit is best placed to investigate the allegations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will receive a special briefing this week about a South Korean cult said to involve several influential Malaysian figures, including politicians.

Saifuddin said the briefing would be given by the E2 (social intelligence) unit of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch, Utusan Malaysia reported.

When asked about claims that local figures were linked to the movement, including MPs, the minister declined to comment.

“I am being more cautious and careful in this matter. I do not want to quote various sources. The E2 unit is best placed to investigate the allegations.

“Its core duty is to detect any form of false teachings, including heretical teachings (in Malaysia),” he said.

Last month, Saifuddin said the Special Branch was keeping a close eye on the cult which was believed to involve several influential Malaysian figures.

He added that its activities appeared to be harmless “at a glance”, and were not a threat to national security.

This was after Perlis mufti Asri Zainul Abidin claimed that several Muslim MPs and important parliamentary figures were involved in the cult, which “uses the name of Jesus and makes various strange and deviant claims”.

He claimed that pictures of the MPs with the cult in various places across the country had been widely shared over the past few years.