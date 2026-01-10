Man nabbed for allegedly forcing woman to have sex with him

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the suspect was arrested in Kota Damansara on Friday and has been remanded until Jan 14. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly coerced a 19-year-old girl into having sex with him in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the victim lodged a report on Jan 7 claiming that the suspect had approached her and her boyfriend when they were in a car at Taman Ayer Panas, Setapak, the night before.

The victim claimed that the suspect had accused them of committing an indecent act in the vehicle and took their MyKads.

“The suspect allegedly coerced the victim into committing an indecent sexual act with him before he fled the scene with the mobile phones of the victim and her boyfriend,” he said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested in Kota Damansara yesterday and has been remanded until Jan 14.

Lazim said the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery, and Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.