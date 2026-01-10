Break the law and we’ll come after you, Jakim tells ‘Glamping with Pride’ organisers

Activities at the ‘Glamping with Pride’ event in Hulu Langat will include campfire storytelling, a runway show, a skit competition, and a ‘HIV Hunger Games.’

PETALING JAYA : The Islamic development department (Jakim) has issued a warning to the organisers of the “Glamping with Pride” event, saying efforts to normalise LGBT practices go against the law.

Jakim said it took note of the event and that it was being organised by an NGO, Jejaka, which focuses on health issues and rights for gay, bisexual and queer men.

“Jakim would like to stress that any effort to normalise deviant sexual behaviour clearly contravenes Islamic principles and teachings and also goes against the nation’s moral values and legal framework.

“Such actions are an offence under the law,” it said in a statement.

The department cited provisions under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 and the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

It said the event is being closely watched by the department as well as the police and the Selangor Islamic religious department.

“The authorities will not compromise with the organising of any event that is found to contravene Islamic teachings, legal provisions, and threatens public peace. Stern action will be taken under the law,” he said.

A poster of the event, with the location “to be announced”, features a rainbow motif, cartoon illustrations of people of diverse gender expressions around a campfire, and the tagline “Two nights of warmth and love”.

The planned activities include campfire storytelling, a “HIV Hunger Games”, a camp runway show and a skit competition. A QR code for registration notes that slots are limited.

Previously, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar called for an investigation into the event, which he claimed openly promotes lifestyles and ideologies that run contrary to Malaysia’s religious values and cultural norms.

He said the event, set to be held in Hulu Langat, raised concerns about public order, morality, and youth protection.

Jekaka said it will go ahead with the event despite PAS’s objection.

It said the event was a “private, community-based retreat focused on wellbeing, peer support and health awareness”, and does not violate any law.