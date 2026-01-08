Melaka cops nab 6 over early morning scuffle, seize fake gun

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said statements were recorded from 12 witnesses. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Melaka police arrested six local men following a scuffle in the Melaka Raya area early this morning, which was initially believed to have involved the use of a gun.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the suspects, aged in their 20s to 40s, were detained following a police report lodged at about 4am today.

“The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding involving four people. The situation escalated and drew public attention at the location, resulting in a scuffle.

“The arrests also led to the seizure of an imitation pistol from one of the suspects,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Patit said police recorded statements from 12 witnesses and confirmed that no firearm was discharged during the incident.

He said investigations found that the incident was triggered by dissatisfaction over the choice of song during an entertainment session.

Patit also dismissed viral claims on social media that a shooting had occurred or that bullet casings were found at the scene.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of an imitation firearm, as well as Sections 506 and 147 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and rioting.