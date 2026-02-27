DBKL to install CCTVs at Bukit Kiara park after Kok’s car break-in

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok filed a police report after her car was broken into and her handbag stolen on Monday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will install CCTVs at the parking area of Bukit Kiara park within a week, after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s car was broken into on Monday.

City hall said the installation works were expected to be completed in early March.

“DBKL views the incident and the concerns raised by the public seriously. The safety of residents and park visitors remains our priority in ensuring a safe and conducive public environment,” it said in a statement.

On Feb 23, Kok said her car was broken into while she was jogging at the park at about 6.15pm. She discovered the break-in when she returned to her vehicle at around 7pm.

The front passenger-side window had been smashed and her handbag, which was placed in the footwell, was missing.

Kok said she lost about RM2,000 in cash and ang pow money, as well as her identity card, credit cards and other important documents.

Brickfields deputy police chief Ahmad Firdaus Mustaffa Kamal said investigators managed to lift fingerprints from the car and were running them through a database to identify the suspect.

The case is being investigated for theft, while Kok is estimated to have suffered RM6,500 in losses.