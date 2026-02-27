Illegal recycling facility busted, machinery worth RM2.43mil seized

Initial investigations indicate the facility had been operating since early 2025, according to General Operations Force Northern Brigade commander Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh. (PGA pic)

BUKIT MERTAJAM : Police uncovered an illegal plastic waste processing facility and seized machinery and materials worth RM2.432 million in a raid at Sungai Lembu here on Tuesday.

General Operations Force Northern Brigade commander Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the operation, conducted under Op Taring Alpha 5 in collaboration with the Penang Department of Environment (DoE), was launched based on intelligence gathered about the premises.

A local man in his 40s, believed to be the owner, was also detained.

“Investigations found that the premises had been processing recycled plastic without approval from the Penang DoE.

“Further checks found several washing machines, an extruder machine, 120 sacks of unprocessed plastic waste and 100 sacks of processed plastic pellets, all valued at RM2.432 million,” he said in a statement today.

Initial investigations indicate that the facility had been operating since early 2025, sourcing plastic waste from nearby semiconductor factories for processing before supplying the materials to factories producing plastic-based products.

The case has been handed over to the Penang DeE for further action under Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.