4 nabbed over alleged threats against Kelantan top cop

Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat says the case is being investigated for criminal intimidation. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Four men have been arrested in connection with threats made against Kelantan police chief Yusoff Mamat.

Yusoff said all of them were detained several days ago to facilitate a probe under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Bernama reported.

“We do not rule out the possibility that they were hired by drug syndicates or loan sharks,” he told reporters after attending an event at the Kota Darulnaim Complex in Kota Bharu.

Last week, police were reported to be tracking down the suspect behind threatening messages found on the outer wall of the Kelantan police firing range in December.

Photos of the message have been spread on social media, with one showing a message in red that said “Jangan lari Dato Kopi (Don’t run away, Dato Kopi)”.

Yusoff had said he did not rule out the possibility that the act was carried out by members of a syndicate who felt threatened by his firm stance in curbing crime.