Missing man found dead in Mines Lake

A worker at The Mines Cruise had lodged a report over the body found in the Mines Lake. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man who was reported missing since Monday was found dead in the Mines Lake in Sri Kembangan, Selangor, yesterday.

Berita Harian reported Serdang police chief Farid Ahmad as saying that the body was discovered at around 2.25pm yesterday by a worker of The Mines Cruise.

“The man, 44, was found floating in the lake. Checks confirmed that he is indeed the person reported missing since Monday,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the man’s wife had filed a report over her missing husband at the Kajang police station.

The body has been sent to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah for a post-mortem.

“As of now, no criminal elements have been found, and the case has been classified as sudden death,” Farid said.