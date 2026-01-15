Sibu cops arrest 3 in probe into murder of foreign national

Sibu police chief Zulkipli Suhaili said the motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained three local men to assist in investigations into the death of a foreign national believed to have been involved in a fight at a hotel in Sibu, Sarawak, early this morning.

Sibu police chief Zulkipli Suhaili said the three suspects, aged between 27 and 31, will be brought to the Sibu magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand application to facilitate further investigations.

“All three suspects sustained injuries to their arms and bodies, believed to be linked to the incident.

“Background checks also showed that none of the suspects have any prior criminal records,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Zulkipli declined to disclose the nationality of the deceased, saying police received information at about 4.22am that a foreign national had been brought unconscious to Sibu Hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 27-year-old victim was believed to have been involved in a fight at a hotel in Sibu town. He was confirmed dead at Sibu Hospital due to severe head injuries,” he said.

Zulkipli said the motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.