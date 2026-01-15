Johor cops nab doctor suspected of murdering wife, son

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said police arrested the 33-year-old man on Jan 3, and seized a knife, pillow and pillowcase. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Johor police have arrested a doctor on suspicion of murdering his wife and four-year-old child at their home in Bandar Dato’ Onn, Johor Bahru, on Dec 31.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the 36-year-old woman was found with slash marks on her neck lying next to her lifeless son.

“The child was blue, believed to be due to strangling. Both bodies were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem,” Kosmo reported him as saying.

Rahaman said police arrested the 33-year-old man on Jan 3, and seized a knife, pillow and pillowcase.

He said the suspect, who has been remanded for 13 days from Jan 4 to 16, had no previous criminal record, and tested negative for drug use.

“The suspect will be charged tomorrow in the Johor Bahru court under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, as well as Sections 201 and 186 (for hiding evidence and obstructing a public servant),” he said.