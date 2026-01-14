Man held for allegedly forcing son to steal daily necessities

Jempol deputy police chief R Premkumar said an initial investigation found that the man had frequently forced his 10-year-old son to steal from business premises.

JEMPOL : Police arrested a 34-year-old man today for allegedly forcing his 10-year-old son to steal daily necessities from a business premises in Bahau here.

Jempol deputy police chief R Premkumar said police received a report at 11.45am about a boy who had allegedly stolen a 200g packet of Nescafé on instructions from his father.

He said a supermarket supervisor lodged a report at the Bahau police station, leading to the father’s arrest.

The suspect will be remanded tomorrow, while the child has been handed over to his mother.

“An initial investigation revealed that the man frequently forced his eldest son to steal necessities, such as Milo, from several other business premises previously.

“If the boy refused, the suspect would scold and threaten to harm him,” he said in a statement.

Premkumar said a background check showed that the suspect had a record for seven criminal and drug-related offences, including one under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 pertaining to exposing a child in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury.

He said police had opened two investigation papers on the suspect under the Penal Code and the Child Act.