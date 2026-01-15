Active WWII bomb discovered at Melaka construction site

Jasin police chief Lee Robert said a controlled detonation of the bomb will be carried out today. (IPD Jasin pic)

PETALING JAYA : An active aerial bomb from the World War II era weighing 227kg was discovered during excavation works at a construction site in Jasin, Melaka, yesterday.

Jasin police chief Lee Robert said the explosive was discovered at around 3pm, prompting a worker at the site to immediately call the cops, Bernama reported.

“Initial investigations by the weapons unit of the Jasin police headquarters confirmed that the object was an aerial bomb weighing 227kg, measuring between 27cm and 36cm in circumference and 1.14m in length.

“The rusty bomb is scheduled to be disposed of today in accordance with our SOP to ensure the safety of the public and the surrounding area,” he was quoted as saying.