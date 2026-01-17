No need for me to follow Akmal’s lead, says Melaka DAP exco

DAP’s Melaka exco Allex Seah said his main focus is to continue serving the people and ensure the stability of the state’s unity government. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Melaka executive councillor Allex Seah, from DAP, says there is no need for him to follow in the footsteps of Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh by resigning from his state post.

Seah, however, said he was prepared to resign if instructed by chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Holding the portfolio for entrepreneur development, cooperatives and consumer affairs, he said his position was offered by the chief minister in the spirit of strengthening the unity government at the state level.

“In any state government, if an executive councillor no longer has the confidence of the chief minister, menteri besar or his own party, the position will be vacated.

“So, as long as there is no request from the party leadership or the chief minister, this issue does not arise, even if some parties try to stir political sentiments,” Seah said, according to Sinar Harian.

He was commenting on actions to be taken following Akmal’s announcement that he would step down as executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security, effective next week.

Akmal, at the Umno Youth general assembly, announced his resignation from the Melaka government to “fight DAP to the end”.

Seah said his main focus is to continue serving the people and ensure the stability of Melaka’s unity government.

“What is important is that we concentrate on work for the community, reduce political sentiments, and continue strengthening unity so that this government remains stable,” he said.