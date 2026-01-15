Court fixes 2 days for defence to present arguments in cop’s murder trial

Nazri Abdul Razak is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. (Bernama pic)

IPOH : The High Court today fixed March 26 and 27 for the defence to present its arguments in the case of senior police officer Nazri Abdul Razak, who is charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Zaharif Affendi in 2023.

Justice Bhupindar Singh set the dates after the prosecution presented its case, outlining four key elements of the charge, including an assertion that the accused struck the victim with his car at high speed and failed to take any evasive action.

In his oral submission, deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz said the act of pursuing and ramming the victim without braking in a school zone showed the accused acted with the knowledge that his conduct could endanger life.

He cited evidence gathered from the accused’s Perodua Ativa, which showed the vehicle had travelled at 90.9km/h, the brake lights were not activated, and the tyres remained in a straight line throughout the incident.

“Accordingly, the prosecution submits it is evident that the accused acted with the knowledge that his actions were so dangerous as to likely cause death or grievous bodily harm,” Afzainizam said.

He said based on the sequence of events, which began with Nazri hearing the sound of an exhaust backfiring and driving from SMK Jati towards the victim, showed the accused was aware that the school day was ending.

Following the defence’s submissions on March 26 and 27, the judge will decide whether Nazri, 45, will be acquitted or required to enter his defence.

The prosecution is led by Afzainizam, assisted by Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani. The accused is defended by a legal team comprising M Athimulan, Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Nazri is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for causing the death of Zaharif near SMK Jati on Dec 15, 2023, between 11.55am and 12.32pm.

The charge carries either the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment, plus a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.