Cops hunt 3 men behind RM2mil safe heist in Taman Hillview

A screenshot from a CCTV footage that went viral showing the three men carting the safe away.

KUALA LUMPUR : Police are hunting for three men believed to have stolen a safe during a break-in at a house in Taman Hillview, Hulu Kelang, on Dec 26, resulting in losses estimated at RM2 million.

Ampang Jaya police chief Khairul Anuar Khalid said a report regarding the incident was lodged on the same day at 12.15pm by a worker at the house after discovering the rear kitchen door had been forced open.

She had gone to the house to charge the battery of her employer’s electric vehicle.

“Further inspection found that a safe was missing from the master bedroom, with losses estimated at RM2 million,” Khairul said in a statement.

He was commenting on a video showing three suspects carrying a safe, which went viral yesterday morning.

After the report was lodged, he said police detained six foreign nationals, including a woman, to assist in the investigation. However, after questioning, police found that they were not involved in the crime.

Police are currently tracking down the three suspects who are still at large, and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 38-second recording from a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) went viral showing three men, each wearing a cap, carrying an object believed to be a safe that weighed about 100kg.