Easier to work with DAP than MCA, says Pahang MB

Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the political differences between Umno and DAP should not be used as an excuse to cause division among Malays. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : For Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, DAP’s entry into the state administration has been a refreshing change.

He said it has sometimes been easier to work with DAP’s executive councillors than with MCA, Berita Harian reported.

For instance, he said, DAP is more supportive of state government initiatives such as extending financial aid to civil servants.

“When DAP was not in the Pahang government, we could give aid amounting to only half a month’s salary. But when DAP joined the council, I did not hear a word of protest when I said I wanted to give aid equivalent to two months’ salary,” he was quoted as saying.

Wan Rosdy was responding to criticism that the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan unity government in Pahang had become secular in nature and was not looking out for the Malay-Muslims.

He also praised DAP for its “support” and “good advice” in the state executive council.

“Sometimes they give good advice about leakages (in funds), potholes and so on,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said the political differences between Umno and DAP should not be used as an excuse to cause division among Malays.

The Pahang executive council currently has one DAP member (Triang assemblyman Leong Yu Man), and one PKR member (Teruntum assemblyman Sim Chon Siang).